Man in wheelchair says North Charleston officers pulled him out of car at gunpoint

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man who says that officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) pulled him from a vehicle at gunpoint and falsely arrested him is now suing the municipal government.
In a lawsuit filed against the City of North Charleston, Robert Lamar Corder alleges that back in July 2018, Officers Kyle Decedue and Christopher Haus pulled over a vehicle that he was a passenger in for having a defective brake light. The complaint calls the traffic stop "unlawful and illegal,” alleging that dashcam video from the incident shows that the brake light was not actually defective.
After being pulled over, Corder, who uses a wheelchair because of a previous injury, says that he was put at gunpoint by the officers and then pulled out the vehicle. Once on the ground, Corder was arrested for alleged breach of peace, according to the complaint.
Corder says that he “has been embarrassed, humiliated and has suffered an injury to his reputation,” claiming in the lawsuit that NCPD officers were not properly trained in arrest and seizure tactics. He is alleging negligence, gross negligence, and false imprisonment.
A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston declined to comment about the lawsuit.
