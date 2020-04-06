Milner Named To All-ECHL Second Team

Milner, who was previously named to the All-ECHL First Team and ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18, led the league with seven shutouts, finished second with a 2.20 goals-against average and sixth with a .923 save percentage. His shutout mark was tied for the second-most in a single ECHL season, while his total of 20 wins ranked 7th-highest in the league.