MUSC reports nearly 300 positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus at MUSC Health’s West Ashley specimen collection site is continuing to increase.
Officials with the health care network announced Monday afternoon that close to 4,500 people have been seen at the makeshift facility near the Citadel Mall.
A total of 292 positive cases have been associated with MUSC Health outpatients and people who have been tested at the West Ashley site.
Three current hospital patients have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of the 295 Charleston-area coronavirus cases linked with MUSC Health, 41 cases involve members of the system’s health care workforce.
However, MUSC Health says that “at this time, no MUSC Health care team member has developed COVID-19 from hospital or ambulatory patient exposure,” adding that those who tested positive “acquired the virus from community and travel transmission.”
Employees who are currently showing symptoms or have not yet completed the testing process after having “high-risk exposure” to COVID-19 are currently not allowed to report to work, according to MUSC Health.
