North Charleston man with COVID-19 recovering in hospital after days in ICU

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 55-year-old North Charleston man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID19, more than a week ago, and he’s been in the hospital ever since.
Robert Sears said it all started a couple weeks ago when he began to feel weak.
“I just felt really bad and laid down on the grass for a little bit to regain my strength," he said. “I didn’t have the strength to get back up, so I was just very weak, and that’s when I decided to call 911."
Sears said he was then taken to the hospital and remained in the intensive care unit for a few days.
He then said he tested positive for COVID19.
“I was thinking, ‘Am I going to die?’ Because I watch the TV all the time, and I see all the number of cases and then I see the number of deaths," he said. “It’s a very scary situation when you find out you’re positive.”
Another reason for Sears’ concern was that he has Type 2 diabetes, an underlying health condition. Although he’s still in the hospital, he said his health is improving.
“I feel great. They did my vitals again this morning: no temperature, breathing is good, no nauseous, no shortness of breath," he said. “My doctors and nurses here in Summerville have been wonderful. I couldn’t ask for a better group. They’ve cared for me on a daily basis seeing me get stronger and stronger every day. They told me that I’m very lucky. That I was very lucky that I could pull through.”
Sears, who does not know how he got the virus, said he does have a message to those not infected.
“I’m one of the lucky ones. I pulled through this thing," he said. "I just want to tell everyone out there: Do the guidelines. Do the social distancing. I know it’s hard. A lot of people are probably getting on each other’s nerves. But do that, because we have to get this under control.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.