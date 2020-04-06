‘Operation Uplift’ providing free food on Monday in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Free food is being given out Monday to folks in the Tri-County area affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday morning about nine tons of food were loaded onto trucks at the Lowcountry Food Bank.
‘Operation Uplift’ is a joint effort between the Community Resource Center and the food bank.
The Charleston and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices and the North Charleston Police Department also are helping out. “The Lowcountry Food Bank, they’ve worked with us for years now and they decided Louis, we needed to partnership together and we are going to get this food to the people,” Louis Smith of the Community Resource Center said.
The food is being distributed at two sites.
Food will be given out starting at 3 p.m. at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
The other distribution site opens at 4 p.m. at 116 West 2nd North Street in Summerville.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.