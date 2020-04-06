Roper St. Francis Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest update from Roper St. Francis Health shows the hospital system has now confirmed more than 100 novel coronavirus cases.
A total of 31 new patients tested positive as of Monday, according to Roper spokesman Andy Lyons. That brings the total in the healthcare system to 123.
Of the 123 confirmed COVID-19 patients, 35 patients are considered cleared of the virus, Lyons said.
Thirteen of the 123 patients are being cared for in one of the Roper hospitals, though officials will not say which hospital is treating those patients.
Lyons said there has been no change in the number of Roper staffers who have tested positive; that number stands at 15. One of those 15 teammates is outside the 14-day infection period and is cleared to return to work, he said.
The hospital system is waiting for results from 150 tests, which is “a significant reduction from last week,” Lyons said.
Out of 1,719 patients tested, 1,446 have tested negative, he said.
