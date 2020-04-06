S.C. reports 183 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is now tracking an average of 187 new COVID-19 cases per day in the Palmetto State.
As of Monday afternoon, DHEC reported 183 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,232.
There were also four additional deaths, bringing the total to 48. The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. The individuals were residents from Anderson, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg Counties.
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the state is seeing “an accelerated rate of new infections." The average of 187 new infections per day is up from an average of 90 new infections per day reported the previous week, she said.
“A total of 21,384 tests have been performed by both the direct public health lab and private labs on South Carolinians in our state, of which 2232 or approximately 10% have been positive,” Bell said.
Richland County continues to report the highest number of cases, at 311. Charleston County has the second-highest number at 300.
She said healthcare facilities were monitoring the amount of available acute care beds statewide and said they were at 51% capacity.
“This is a historic and unprecedented event, and how we respond as individuals, a community and a state will be remembered for generations to come,” Bell said. “And we ask for your continued support for following the guidance of public health professionals, so that we can continue to fight on your behalf. Please do your part, stay at home and limit close contact with others.”
Bell announced the new numbers at a news conference Monday afternoon during which Gov. Henry McMaster announced he had issued a “Home or Work” order. Under the new order, the only permitted travel includes commuting for work, visiting family, and obtaining essential goods or services. The order will not impact any individual’s ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family, but everyone should act responsibly and practice social distancing and proper personal hygiene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.