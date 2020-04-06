TAKE A STAND: Let’s talk about cherry pie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - I’m not sure many would disagree that we’re in uncharted territory.
No school, non-essential businesses are closed, very little if any traffic and stay-at-home orders in Charleston and other parts of the Lowcountry. We learn new and troubling information daily.
We’re told the next two weeks may be rough. And the guidelines are changing.
Reports say the Centers for Disease Control will likely recommend we all wear masks or some kind of facial covering when we’re out in public.
I hope we all do that. But we can’t let our guard down and get a false sense of security and feel we’re safe and don’t need social distancing if we wear a mask.
The Good Book says there’s nothing we’ll ever go through that will be more than we can bear, so whatever Good Book you read, however you pray, or even if you don’t, that’s OK. We’re still all in this together.
When I was a kid, if I was anxious, worried or fearful, my uncle would always say, “Let’s talk about cherry pie.”
As a kid, I would think, “What in the heck is he talking about?”
As an adult, I understand.
We have to be aware, smart and safe, but we can also stay positive and happy.
Each day is another day closer.
Cherry pie sounds pretty good right now.
Stay safe.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.