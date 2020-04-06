Trident Health reports 21 positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health System announced Monday afternoon that eight of its employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Six of the employees who are now known to have COVID-19 work at Summerville Medical Center while the remaining two are employed at Trident Medical Center.
In addition, the health care system reported that one patient at Summerville Medical Center and three patients at Trident Medical Center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will require hospitalization.
Meanwhile, five Summerville Medical Center patients and four Trident Medical Center patients who tested positive will be able to self-quarantine at home, according to Trident Health System.
