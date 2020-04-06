Warm start to the week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quiet and warm Monday is on the way across the Lowcountry. Highs today will reach the low 80s. A weak disturbance will pass by to our north Tuesday but may be close enough to bring in one or two afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Overall, the weather looks pretty quiet this week. We expect a cool down into the 70s starting Friday with the potential for a few showers or storms on Easter Sunday. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty with the weekend forecast.