Charleston County urges citizens to create health profile to improve 911 response

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is urging people to provide critical medical information about themselves ahead of a potential 911 emergency situation.
It's an effort to protect healthcare workers and improve emergency response times.
A national safety profile registry called Smart 911 now has a coronavirus information feature that can assist response efforts.
Charleston County leaders say your health information will be available to the people responding to your call if you create a profile.
You can sign up for free on Smart911.com or by downloading the Smart911 app.
You can create a profile with your health care information including your conditions. For example, you can list that you have breathing problems, other health complications, cancer, your medications and more.
The Director of the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center Jim Lake says your information is protected.
“It’s a profile built by the user and it’s only seen if someone dials 911,” Lake said. “It protects their information and identity. If you dial 911 in a crisis, you certainly want 911 to have all the information they need to help you.”
The profile is linked to your phone number and you can register other numbers associated with you, like family members’ contacts.
A new addition has been added to the site that includes coronavirus related questions so you can list if you are quarantined, tested positive or if you live with someone who has the virus.
First responders will know immediately if they need protective gear for your call or perhaps need life saving medication.
"Right now if you dial 911 in Charleston County we are going to ask you some questions regarding the coronavirus or COVID- 19, this information helps us speed up that process." Lake said.
Lake says everyone should sign up, especially people with health issues or if they have family members with health conditions. It's also useful in cases where someone might not be able to talk or know a person's medical history.
It’s not required, but will benefit healthcare workers and the person needing help.
If you’re not able to sign up online or with the app, you can contact Charleston County’s 911 Public Educator Kaitlin Jordan to sign up over the phone at 843-529-3745 or by email at KJordan@charlestoncounty.org.
Berkeley and Dorchester county officials say they do not use this Smart911 feature.
