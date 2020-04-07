Charleston mayor to hold Tuesday afternoon news conference on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will hold a news briefing Tuesday afternoon on the city’s fight against the novel coronavirus.
That briefing is set to take place at 3:45 p.m. outside the Charleston Gaillard Center.
Tecklenburg issued a “stay at home” order that took effect on March 26. The original order was set to continue for at least two weeks, which means it would expire later this week unless Tecklenburg chooses to extend it.
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster issued a “Home or Work” order that requires citizens to stay at home unless they are going to work, visiting family, picking up food, groceries or prescriptions. That order takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until the state of emergency ends, McMaster said.
