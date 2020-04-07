Charleston PD enforcing social distancing, making sure people stay out of parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police wants to let everyone know that it’s illegal to go inside city-owned parks during the coronavirus pandemic.
We were invited on Tuesday afternoon to follow the police department’s community outreach team.
The officers went to several parks downtown to make sure people are complying with the city ordinance.
“The City of Charleston Police Department wants 100 percent compliance,” Lt. Shylah Murray said.
There are signs in all city parks letting folks know that they are not allowed inside.
Yet, police found several people at White Point Garden.
“If a city park is closed, a city park is closed,” Murray said. “We just can’t have two or three people in there. Please do not go into a city park.”
At the same time, Murray sympathizes with people who want to get out.
“They’re at home, it’s been a rough 25 days so far, so they want to get out,” she said.
The police department has issued seven citations so far.
Capt. Dustin Johnson says five of those were issued to businesses that were considered to be non-essential.
Johnson says two citations were issued to individuals who refused to leave a park on James Island.
Penalties for violators include 30 days in jail or a $465 fine.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.