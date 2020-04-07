Deputies searching for missing Ravenel woman

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are trying to find a last seen on Thursday.
Amber Woods disappeared some time after 8 p.m. Thursday from the 5400 block of Ellington School Road in Ravenel, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
She was last seen wearing tan pants, a black Izod shirt and a blonde wig.
She is 19 years old, stands 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.