Deputies searching for missing Ravenel woman
Amber Woods
By Patrick Phillips | April 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 1:04 PM

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are trying to find a last seen on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing tan pants a black Izod shirt and blonde wig, deputies say.

Amber Woods disappeared some time after 8 p.m. Thursday from the 5400 block of Ellington School Road in Ravenel, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

She is 19 years old, stands 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

