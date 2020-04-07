Folly Beach extends emergency ordinance, all rental suspensions

FOLLY BEACH S.C. - Starting Tuesday morning, no new rentals of any length on Folly Beach will be allowed.
On Monday, Folly Beach Council decided to extend island restrictions through May 31.
That includes the checkpoint stopping anyone working, living or previously approved to enter onto the island.
Previously, the city decided to allow long-term rentals over 30 days, but Mayor Tim Goodwin said he received complaints that visitors were breaking that order.
Now, anyone renting short or long-term on folly before May 31 runs the risk of losing their license.
Goodwin said council came to the decision in order to avoid more extensions of the emergency ordinance and allow flexibility if things change.
“But it’s just like the restaurants, bars or the t-shirt shops or the barber shop or the beauty shop that’s closed,” Goodwin said. “Everybody’s all in this together.”
Goodwin also said he anticipates financial losses for Folly Beach due to closures during the coronavirus.
He said the city has around $2 million saved for emergencies like hurricanes, but he expects the city to use a portion of those funds during the pandemic.
“It is a hard decision,” Goodwin said. “But when you try to balance what’s good for the residents, the money is a secondary process.”
The ordinance restricting both short and long term rentals starts Tuesday at 9 a.m.
