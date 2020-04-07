Have you seen him? Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies released a photo of a missing teen they are trying to help locate.
Jahquay Gadsden, 16, has been missing since Thursday from the 5400 block of Rosebank Road on Wadmalaw Island, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
He was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. wearing shorts and a sweatshirt.
He is 5-foot-9, weighs 155 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say he is a habitual runaway and that no foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information about Gadsden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.