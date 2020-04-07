Lawsuit: Hot coffee spilled on James Island Starbucks customer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry resident who ordered a Caffe Americano at a Starbucks location on James Island last year says that instead of being able to drink her cup of coffee, the espresso was spilled on her by an employee.
Justina Lasley of Charleston County filed a lawsuit last week accusing Starbucks and an individual identified in the complaint as a manager of the cafe at 864 Folly Road of negligence.
The complaint states that in April 2019, "the serving employee spilled the scalding and unreasonably hot beverage on the plaintiff causing her great pain and injury."
Four days after the alleged incident, a tweet from a Twitter account associated with Lasley stated that the injuries included a second degree burn. The tweet claimed that "the top to a coffee came off when handed out to me and scalded my hand."
Lasley is alleging that the defendants had inexperienced employees and did not maintain proper beverage control and service, act with reasonable care, or maintain proper control of cups and equipment.
Live 5 News reached out to Starbucks for comment regarding the lawsuit. This story will be updated should the company send a statement in response.
