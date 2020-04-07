LIST: Non-essential S.C. business closures as ordered by Gov. McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The number of non-essential business closures across the state has raised questions among South Carolinians on which businesses they can visit during the coronavirus pandemic.
We have put together a list of non-essential businesses that have been ordered to close their doors by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
It’s important to remember that McMaster has issued a “Home or Work” order which states that all South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising or obtaining essential goods or services, which include food shopping and medicine pick-up. It’s important to stay at home as much as you can in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
We will be sure to add to this list if the governor announces more closures in the future.
- Furniture stores
- Home furnishing stores
- Clothing stores
- Shoe and clothing accessory stores
- Jewelry stores
- Luggage and leather goods stores
- Department stores
- Florists
- Sporting goods stores
- Book stores
- Craft and music stores
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)
- Adult entertainment venues
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
- Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
- Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.