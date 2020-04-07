Live 5 Classroom: Live 5’s Bill Sharpe explains working in the journalism field

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe has covered almost every kind of story you can imagine in more than 46 years at WCSC-TV.
On Tuesday’s edition of Live 5 Classroom, he’s talking about what it is like to work in the journalism field and what has changed over the years.
Live 5 Classroom is designed to keep children engaged while school is out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You’ll find it every Tuesday and Thursday on the Live 5 News Facebook page.
