Lowcountry Strong: Front Line Appreciation Group donates lunch to Roper healthcare workers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday morning, the Front Line Appreciation Group, or FLAG, put together its first lunch delivery in the Charleston area.
The group bought the lunch from Bessinger’s BBQ and it was delivered to the North Charleston testing site for Roper St. Francis.
The goal is two-fold: to support healthcare workers and restaurant workers.
“It’s one way for us to give back to our community," co-founder of the Charleston chapter of FLAG Lisa Geoffroy said. "We love Charleston so much that we want to keep it alive.” She says it’s a win-win-win for the community, healthcare workers and the restaurant business.
Roper doctors and nurses have performed more than 1,200 tests at the North Charleston site. They said it’s an honor to do the job and they appreciate the community support.
“I’ve never been more proud to wear a Roper badge, I’ve never been more proud to be a nurse," interim director of the Roper COVID testing site Amanda Biondi said. "The community effort has been amazing. Every day folks are dropping by supplies, snacks, drinks lunch it’s been amazing.”
