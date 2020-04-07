McMaster’s ‘Home or Work’ order takes effect Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, South Carolina residents will be bound by a “Home or Work” order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster.
The governor announced the new executive order at a Monday afternoon news conference.
“We’ve asked, we’ve urged, we’ve suggested,…we’ve disseminated, but the last week or so has shown it is not enough,” McMaster said. “The rate of infection is on the rise and the rate of noncompliance is on the rise.”
The order stipulates people stay home unless they are going to work, are visiting family, exercising or getting essential goods or services like grocery or pharmacy items.
Violators may face 30 days in jail and/or a $100 fine.
“By the end of this week, we expect to have over 200,000 people who have applied for unemployment insurance in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “That’s just the tip of the iceberg..and we know there’ll be more. We know there are many more than that, that have lost their jobs, either because of the market because of steps taken by businesses in services or by the orders that we’ve issued.”
The governor has also ordered that all retail businesses still operating limit customer activity by only allowing five customers per 1000 square feet or 20% of their posted capacity in a store, whichever is less.
At the same news conference, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell reported that the state was seeing an average of 187 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day, up from 90 the previous week.
As of Monday afternoon, South Carolina reported 183 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,232. South Carolina also reported four additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 48.
But new data released from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control suggests it’s possible there could already be many more cases than that. Last week, McMaster ordered DHEC to release the number of COVID-19 cases per zip code as well as the estimated number of potential cases per zip code.
ZIP CODE TOTALS: Click here to see the latest numbers in your area.
That data estimates there are potentially 15,341 cases statewide. If the numbers prove accurate, the number of confirmed and potential cases in Charleston County alone, the data says, would reach 2,100. Of those 2,100, 300 are confirmed.
Beaufort County, the second-hardest hit Lowcountry county, would have 915 cases, of which 163 were confirmed.
