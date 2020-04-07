Near record highs later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm stretch of weather is on the way over the next couple of days in advance of a cold front that will cool us down heading into our Easter weekend. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today with the chance of one or two late day showers or storms. Highs today will reach the mid 80s inland, mid 70s at the beaches. Another warm one is on the way tomorrow with a slight chance of rain once again. The warmest day will be on Thursday when we could approach the record high of 90 degrees. The weather should be dry Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the rain chance increases on Easter Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with how things will unfold on Easter but we could see some storms depending on the track of this storm. We’ll keep you updated!