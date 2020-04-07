Ohio establishments with liquor licenses can now deliver, sell carryout alcoholic beverages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Establishments in Ohio with liquor licenses are now allowed to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages to go after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order April 7.
The executive order limits the sale to two drinks.
The new rule was unanimously approved by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
This applies to beer, wine and mixed beverages in the original packaging.
Those delivering and picking up alcoholic beverages are still subject to open container laws.
People cannot drink the beverage at the location, even if they are there to wait for a pickup food order.
More than a month ago, DeWine ordered restaurants close and only offer to-go meals.
Since then, hundreds of thousands of service industry employees have lost their jobs and struggled to collect unemployment with an overwhelmed online service.
“That frustrates me too,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, adding benefits are backdated.
As of April 7 at 2 p.m., Ohio had 167 deaths and 4,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.