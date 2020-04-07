Roper St. Francis Health reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health says it has confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Those new cases bring the total confirmed with the RSFH system to 127, spokesman Andy Lyons said.
Of the 127 confirmed COVID-19 patients, 40 patients are cleared of the virus, Lyons said.
Fourteen of the 127 patients are being cared for in two of our hospitals. An additional 24 patients are isolated across our hospitals and waiting for test results.
There has been no change in the number of teammates, 15, who have tested positive, Lyons said.
