Roper St. Francis moving all labor and delivery to West Ashley amid COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As hospitals prepare for increased COVID-19 cases, Roper St. Francis Healthcare is consolidating all labor and delivery to Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Officials say the consolidation to the West Ashley campus aims to open space across the system during an increase in coronavirus cases, while also allowing patients access to a level 2 nursery.
“OB does not stop. We will continue to have babies throughout this,” Laura MacMillan, Roper Director of Women’s services said. “It also opens up additional beds at both the Berkeley site and the Mount Pleasant Campus for potential COVID-19 patients.”
Units at the hospital’s Mount Pleasant campus will temporarily close Saturday and Berkeley Hospital will follow on April 17.
Healthcare officials in the tri-county are expecting the largest number of COVID-19 patients around the end of April.
“In anticipation of the surge, we really want to have the maximum capacity that we’re able to have,” MacMillan said.
Around 40 employees will transfer from Mount Peasant and Berkeley to West Ashley.
MacMillan said the Bon Secours Hospital has separate rooms for potential COVID-19 patients, as well as procedures in place for at-risk emergency deliveries.
“I think we just need to remain flexible and stay on top of the things that are being learned as we are navigating the waters of this virus,” MacMillan said.
Other hospital systems in the Lowcountry are also implementing new practices for labor and delivery units to keep expecting mothers and staff safe.
The director of women’s services for Trident Health, Dr. Beth Cook, said the labor and delivery unit at Summerville Medical Center is isolated from other parts of the hospital.
Staff has designated rooms for potential coronavirus cases in the unit.
“Our unit is designed well and accommodates this type of circumstance. We have resources and capacity,” Cook said. “We’re here to serve the community and to help other area communities if they are in a situation where they’re not able to take care of those patients.”
Officials at the Medical University of South Carolina say all potential COVID-19 patients are treated at the former MUSC Children's Hospital.
Roper St. Francis, Trident and MUSC all have policies of one visitor in place for mothers in labor.
