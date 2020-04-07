School counselors still providing services for students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Online school, a new norm for parents and students across the Lowcountry, is a change that can be stressful for students at all different grade levels.
Berkeley County School District school counseling coordinator Monica Harvin says the district has about 100 counselors across all schools as well as a team of school social workers.
“I just want the students and the parents to know that we’re here, we will continue to reach out and let you know that we are available and, you know, feel free if you do have questions, just know that you can also reach out to us and we will respond as quickly as possible,” Harvin said.
All are hosting virtual counseling hours for individuals and small groups from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday.
She says say they have seen a consistent number of students popping in to chat with counselors. There's especially been a rise in seniors who are worried about graduation, final test scores and standardized tests.
These counselors are here to relieve stress and anxiety. They also say they are doing graduation preps and post grad goal evaluations with all seniors.
Counselors are also aware that different students home lives can be hard, especially now with all of the time they are spending away from school and friends.
Guidance counselors, mental health counselors, and social workers are working to check in with all students whether it be over video phone conferencing, regular phone calls, or other forms.
"You know, as school counselors, we want to make sure that we're meeting the social, emotional, and helping with any academic concerns that students may have," Harvin said.
The BCSD school counseling coordinator says, in a way, it's actually easier to reach students right now, because technology makes it less intimidating.
"It's a different world now with everyone using you know virtual options and different means of communicating," Harvin said. "So I think the students were already comfortable with this. With their peers, but to know that they can also do this with their school counselor, I know it's a new idea, but I do think that it probably creates a sense of even more security and just making them feel more comfortable because I feel like we're speaking their language, so to speak."
BCSD wants all of its students to know they have resources to help you out.
Click here to find links to parent guides to virtual learning or for mental illness support.
