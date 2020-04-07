Senator: MUSC would have faced $100 million shortfall by June if layoffs didn’t happen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Health officials temporarily laid off about 900 workers and reduced pay for all salaried employees on Monday, a move that one state senator said saved the hospital millions.
“The revenue figures that I’m told, if they were to continue to operate, we’d be looking at the excess of a 100-million-dollar loss by June," state Sen. Marlon Kimpson said.
Every member of the MUSC Health team will see some impact to their pay, including a 20-percent reduction for leaders and a 15-percent reduction for salaried employees, according to a MUSC statement.
There will also be a reduction in work hours for hourly-paid employees who do not provide direct patient care.
MUSC officials emphasized that at this time, front line healthcare team members, who have already seen fewer work hours because of the COVID-19 response, will not see any additional pay cuts.
Kimpson said he had an hour long phone conversation with MUSC President David Cole on Monday, and he said workers are expected to be brought back on after the number of COVID19 cases hits its peak in South Carolina.
“I think, although I’m not in the position to make statements on behalf of the university, the plan is to put everybody back to work in June," Kimpson said. “In my conversation with Dr. Cole, the hospital is maintaining the front line staff. I’ve seen a lot of questions about what if all the nurses go home or all the doctors go home, then who is going to treat the patients? Well, those weren’t the people let go for the most part. They may be reducing some hours.”
Since state officials urged hospitals to halt or significantly reduce procedures that were not urgent, MUSC officials said surgical volumes have been decreased by 75-percent, inpatient encounters decreased by 30-percent and ambulatory encounters have been reduced by 70-percent.
As a result, MUSC leaders said they are taking action to diminish financial damage by the crisis.
“My understanding is 60-or-more-percent of the revenue used for operations and to pay personnel are derived from elective surgeries,” Kimpson said.
An MUSC spokesperson said they will not be commenting at this time.
“Unfortunately, everyone is very busy dealing with these changes, and we don’t have an appropriate spokesperson available,” he said.
