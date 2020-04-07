Senator: MUSC would have faced $100 million shortfall by June if layoffs didn’t happen

“I think, although I’m not in the position to make statements on behalf of the university, the plan is to put everybody back to work in June," Kimpson said. “In my conversation with Dr. Cole, the hospital is maintaining the front line staff. I’ve seen a lot of questions about what if all the nurses go home or all the doctors go home, then who is going to treat the patients? Well, those weren’t the people let go for the most part. They may be reducing some hours.”