Statewide burn ban set as precaution in pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission says a burning ban for all counties is now in effect.
A State Forester's Burning Ban, which took effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday, prohibits outdoor burning anywhere outside of city and town limits in the state including:
- Yard debris burns
- Forestry, wildlife or agricultural burns (Prescribed or controlled burns)
- Campfires and other types of recreational open burning
State Forester Scott Phillips ordered the statewide burning ban in the interest of public safety amid the current public health threat posed by COVID-19 virus.
Phillips says smoke can exacerbate symptoms of those who have contracted the virus. It can also trigger underlying respiratory issues in otherwise unaffected individuals, which could result in symptoms similar to those the COVID-19 virus is known to cause.
“For infected individuals, breathing smoke could make coronavirus symptoms worse, increasing the risk of hospitalization or death,” DHEC Physician Consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “It could also cause people who have not contracted the coronavirus, but who are presenting COVID-19-like symptoms, to seek medical care at a time when medical resources are already stretched thin.”
“With known coronavirus infections increasing in all 46 counties of the state, we simply cannot continue to allow legal burning under these unprecedented circumstances,” said Phillips. “Reducing outdoor burning will also minimize the strain on local fire departments and other first responders who need to remain available for other COVID-19 response activities.”
The ban will stay in effect until further notice, state forestry officials say.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.