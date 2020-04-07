U.S. Army places temporary hold on new basic training recruits

FORT EUSTIS, Va., (WIS) - The U.S. Army is temporarily delaying the movement of future soldiers to basic combat training.
This hold will take effect on April 6.
Those who are currently in BCT and advanced individual training will continue training under the screening and monitoring guidelines established last month. They will then to their next assignments upon graduation.
This tactical pause will allow commands to ensure appropriate safety measures are in place and are operating effectively at training installations.
“One of TRADOC’s main focuses is to develop leaders by accessing, training and educating Soldiers,” said Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. “We have to do so responsibly, and we’ve already begun protecting those currently in our ranks with social-distanced-enabled training, reduced movement of our Soldiers and trainees, and increased screening of those moving across our commands. The decision to pause the shipment of trainees to BCT for two weeks will allow leaders to focus on setting conditions so movement can be conducted in a safer manner in the future.”
U.S. Army recruiters will maintain close communication with future Soldiers during the delay to ensure they have current information regarding their Army careers.
For more information, contact the TRADOC Public Affairs Office at 757-501-5873.
