Vince Cole named NJCAA All-American

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former James Island star Vince Cole was named 1st-team All-American by the NJCAA on Monday.
Cole, who was the Region 10 player of the year for USC Salkehatchie this season, averaged over 21 points per game this year and helped lead the team to a 27-4 record and the 7th seed in the NJCAA tournament. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He ranked 2nd in all of Division 1 by shooting over 90% from the free throw line.
The Charleston native was a 2nd team All-American selection his freshman season.
Cole will now move on to New York where he’s signed to play his final 2 years of eligibility at St. John’s.
