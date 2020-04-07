Vince Cole named NJCAA All-American

Cole, who was the Region 10 player of the year for USC Salkehatchie this season, averaged over 21 points per game this year and helped lead the team to a 27-4 record and the 7th seed in the NJCAA tournament. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He ranked 2nd in all of Division 1 by shooting over 90% from the free throw line.