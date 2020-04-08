Charleston city councilman pushes for plan to help small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As businesses across the state wait for federal aid and apply for loans, one Charleston city council member says help may not come fast enough.
District 3 city councilman, Jason Sakran, says he has a plan to help small businesses get the money they need now. The idea is to offer micro-loans to businesses waiting for money from the Small Business Association to come through.
Sakran says the maximum amount would be $25,000 as part of a revolving loan.
The money would come from the LDC, a non-profit organization that helps funds small businesses.
Sakran says the City of Charleston has a settlement agreement with them. As part of that agreement, they had $9 million that was earmarked for affordable housing, but was not being used for any projects at this time.
“To me it was a no brainer and it was a way to get money out into the streets, small business owners,” Sakran said. “They[business owners] could pay that money back into the fund which could subsequently be used for affordable housing in the future.”
This idea was was brought up at a city council meeting, where it was deferred. Then it was sent to a committee meeting where it was deferred again.
Trey Dutton is the owner of Southern Keep, a business that sells artisan pickles and jams. Locally, he sells wholesale to businesses that have mostly been shut down.
"A micro-loan is honestly what I need that would need for my business to stop me from being between a rock and a hard place," Dutton said.
Sakran brought the discussion up again during Wednesday's emergency city council meeting. During the online meeting, Mayor John Tecklenburg said they're waiting to see how federal programs play out.
“There was a roll out of great federal support of $350 billion, which is quite a bit more than what we can ever do in the City of Charleston,” Tecklenburg said. “When you start a new program, it takes a while to get going. We were waiting to see on how those programs went while we also look at other funding sources in the city.”
This plan is going to be discussed during a community development committee meeting on Monday, April 13.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.