Charleston Co. inmates who shared sleeping quarters with COVID-19 inmate test positive for virus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Charleston County inmates who shared sleeping quarters with another inmate who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say the Al Cannon Detention Center learned of the two new cases on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two inmates had been in the same sleeping quarters as the inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 this past Sunday.
Deputies say the inmates had already been quarantined with symptoms when they were tested.
“One inmate has been incarcerated since January 2020, and the other since mid-March of 2020,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office."Both are incarcerated on felony charges."
They will continue treatment while in quarantine, and the detention center is coordinating communication with the inmates’ families, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate who originally tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday became symptomatic Friday and was immediately isolated and tested.
