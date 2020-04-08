Charleston Kickin’ Chicken closing after more than 21 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Kickin’ Chicken in Charleston is closing its doors after more than 21 years.
Company officials said they’re closing the location on 337 King Street on April 25, and are actively searching for a new home in the downtown area.
“The downtown community has been the backbone to the restaurant’s success and is invited to come by and say goodbye to the flagship store,” officials said in a statement.
“Working with our staff to relocate to other locations is of utmost importance as we close this chapter and look forward to the next stage,” said owners Chip Roberts and Bobby Perry.
“As they prepare to move on, the owners thank the community, their loyal guests and vendors for successfully making The Kickin’ Chicken a part of the Charleston community,” company officials said in a statement.
