Charleston VA using 3D printer to make face shields for 75-percent cheaper than supplier

“We also have the ventilator splitters that we need. This is a worst case scenario. We’re not using them, and we hope we never have to use them," Beitenman said. "Essentially they hook on, and there’s different limiters you can put on these, so if you have two different patients going but they need two different levels of air flow, you can put an attachment on this that would change the airflow for one patient but keep a different rate for the other patient.”