Charleston VA using 3D printer to make face shields for 75-percent cheaper than supplier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Engineers at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston have started making face shields and masks with a 3D printer as supplies worldwide become limited.
“There is a national shortage of face shields, so the first thing we started printing was face shields," biomedical engineer Nikki Beitenman said. “We got a quote the other day, and I think this is because of the high demand. It was $4 a face shield and you had to buy a minimum of 250, so it was $1,000 per order of them. That was for 250, so we obviously need a lot more than that.”
They’ve now produced more than 100 shields, each costing $0.85 to make. Other than the 75-percent decrease in price, the face shields they make are mainly reusable.
The bands that health care workers wear are made of plastic, so can be disinfected. They say the ones from suppliers are made of foam and need to be thrown out after every use.
The VA’s product also is cheaper to replace. The shield itself, that covers one’s face, is disposed after every use and only costs $0.15 to replace.
“The big printer can do a ton, but we want to do more," Beitenman said. “That’s why we got a couple small ones. They can only do one face shield at a time, but it’ll be done in thirty minutes. So, essentially every thirty minutes we’ll keep rotating and going and going and going, because we need hundreds of these.”
The large 3D printer was originally making things like prosthetics and wheelchair attachments, but now has a new job as the needs changed.
“We recognized that there was going to be a need and a shortage, so we decided to do it ourselves," Nurse Anesthetist Jonathon Trollinger said. “The supply chains are so overwhelmed worldwide that the face shields were hard to come by.”
The engineers also plan on making masks which are also hard to come by. So far, they’ve made four which are currently being tested by the safety department.
“We also have the ventilator splitters that we need. This is a worst case scenario. We’re not using them, and we hope we never have to use them," Beitenman said. "Essentially they hook on, and there’s different limiters you can put on these, so if you have two different patients going but they need two different levels of air flow, you can put an attachment on this that would change the airflow for one patient but keep a different rate for the other patient.”
Right now, they are processing requests for 400 more face shields in the hospital, but when they have their own supply built up, they’re looking to help other VAs across the country.
“I’d say hopefully in two weeks or so, we can start producing for other facilities as well," Beitenman said. "We did get a message [on Tuesday] from New York, so we’ll want to start pumping them out for them too.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.