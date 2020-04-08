Deputies searching for missing, endangered Beaufort County man

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 57-year-old man.
Robert Lincoln was last seen Sunday night near his Hilton Head home, deputies say.
His vehicle was found in the parking lot of Forest Cove Apartments where he lives, leading deputies to believe he may on foot.
Deputies say his family is worried about his safety.
He uses the names Bob or Bobby, is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald.
Anyone who comes into contact with him, or who has information on his whereabouts, is urged to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.