Goose Creek charter school welcomes new students to enroll during coronavirus pandemic

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek charter school is welcoming new students to enroll amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mevers School of Excellence leaders want students to have options to make sure they are getting the education they need while learning from home.
It's a free public charter school that serves Kindergarten through 8th grade.
Any student can attend, they don't have to live in Berkeley County.
While the students are learning from home with their devices, the school is finding ways to provide structure for the kids as they complete their assignments. They are also connecting them with other students and teachers through fun social activities.
The principal of Mevers School of Excellence Greg Stickel says it’s usually not typically get new students enrolling this late in the year, however this is a different circumstance.
"We are well ahead of the curve of being able to provide education to students right now to make sure they are getting the instruction that they need," Stickel said. "There seems to be a little more interest than normal than actually switching at this point, again that's pretty unusual, but these are unusual times."
He says they have openings at every grade level.
Stickel says leading a school during the coronavirus pandemic has been unusual. The school is working to balance academics and maintaining normalcy for the students when it comes to their interactions with one another.
“Teachers, parents, students, none of us asked for this, but we are certainly trying to make the best of it because education is so important,” Stickel said. “We want to stay standard-based make sure to make sure we move the needle with our students but also understanding that our parents are really struggling trying to teach at home.”
He says the goal is to have a balance between moving forward and not overwhelming parents.
Stickel says every student without an electronic device were provided laptops and hotspots to take home. Teachers are conducting lessons virtually with interactive lessons. Next school year, every student will have a school-issued device.
On the social side, students have access to virtual field trips, bedtime stories read through video chat, trivia night, virtual club days including cooking classes, chats with the principal and more.
"It's really great to see students get on there, laugh, enjoy themselves and really have that sense of normalcy of seeing their teachers and seeing each other and seeing the principal beyond their Zoom classes," Stickel said.
The school is also holding student award ceremonies virtually.
Mevers conducted a survey to find out how parents viewed their new learning practices since schools closed. Stickel says 90 percent or parents gave a 5 out of 5 for parent communication and the way the school is handling the situation.
If you’re interested in enrolling or learning more about Mevers School of Excellence you visit the school’s website at https://www.meversschoolofexcellence.org/
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
