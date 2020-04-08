Goose Creek Police investigating fatal shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.
Police responded at approximately 9:48 p.m. to the 500 block of Nandina Drive in the Hayden Ponds subdivision where the shooting had been reported, according to Goose Creek Police Capt. Tom Hill.
"There were six people present at the time of the shooting and the suspected shooter was on scene and fully cooperated with police," Hill said.
Investigators say the suspected shooter was trying to show the victim how to clean the weapon but failed to ensure the gun was empty, leading to the fatal shot.
The case remains under investigation, Hill said.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
