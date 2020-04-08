Investigators arrest second suspect for Charleston murder

Investigators arrest second suspect for Charleston murder
Rashaad Vernon Simmons, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting on March 30 that took the life of 34-year-old Kevin Pruitt from Charleston. (Source: CCDC)
By Ray Rivera | April 8, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 2:54 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators announced the arrest of another suspect charged for a murder in Charleston.

Rashaad Vernon Simmons, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting on March 30 that took the life of 34-year-old Kevin Pruitt from Charleston.

Frederick Jenkins, 60, was also charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

The incident happened at about 1:35 a.m. in the area of Stuart Street and Hanover Street.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground.

Authorities said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.