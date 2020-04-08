Investigators arrest second suspect for Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators announced the arrest of another suspect charged for a murder in Charleston.
Rashaad Vernon Simmons, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting on March 30 that took the life of 34-year-old Kevin Pruitt from Charleston.
Frederick Jenkins, 60, was also charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.
The incident happened at about 1:35 a.m. in the area of Stuart Street and Hanover Street.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground.
Authorities said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
