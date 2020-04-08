Joint Base Charleston medical personnel now on the ground in NYC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six Joint Base Charleston medical professionals arrived in New York City early Tuesday morning to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Those workers are among 120 medical personnel from around the country called to New York this week to help patients fighting for their lives in hospitals.
One doctor, four nurses, and one physicians assistant were on a plane with just 48 hours notice. They are now on the ground helping in our country’s largest coronavirus hot spot any way they can.
Joint Base Charleston military officials say it is important for military personnel to help during this time to avoid pulling a nurse or doctor already working to fight COVID 19 in their current practice.
“It makes me proud,” Joint Base Charleston Lt. Co. Wayne Capps said. “I’m a reserve just like these people. And New York could very well be Charleston, and if we needed help I’m sure people across the nation would put on this uniform and come help us if needed. So we’re doing the same. It’s what we do as reserve.”
The six Charleston medical professionals will stay in New York until further notice.
“As reserve that’s what we do,” Capps said. “We pitch in and help whenever were called up. Were civilians during the week, and when the nation needs us we put on this uniform, and we go where were needed. And right now they are needed.”
Joint Base Charleston officials also say more medical personnel will likely make their way to New York City next week. The group will likely be working aboard aircraft and containment systems to help move patients.
