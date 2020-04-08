Kiawah Island Golf Resort lays off more than 1,000 employees

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the largest employers in Charleston County’s hospitality industry has laid off the majority of its staffers.
The latest SC Works WARN Notification Report shows that as of April 4, 1,090 positions at Kiawah Island Golf Resort have been impacted by layoffs.
"While these difficult decisions impacted our workforce, they were made to ensure the health and safety of our guests, as well as that of our dedicated staff and community members,” said company president Roger Warren, who noted that the business has temporarily altered its resort’s offerings.
The resort employs a total of 1,500 people, according to the Charleston County Economic Development Department.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.