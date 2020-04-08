Man facing charges in connection with threat to blow up dam

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with threat to destroy a Berkeley County dam owned by Santee Cooper.
Timothy Newman is charged with threatening the use of a destructive device, Santee Cooper spokesperson Molly Gore said.
Newman was accused of making a verbal threat to blow up the Pinopolis Dam, which is connected to the Jefferies Hydroelectric Facility in Moncks Corner, Gore said.
The charge stems from an investigation by Santee Cooper Law Enforcement about “a possible terrorist threat,” the report states.
Berkeley County deputies say Newman's cell phone location was tracked to the area of Winyah Power Generation Station in Georgetown County. Georgetown County deputies were notified and conducted a traffic stop during which they took Newman into custody, the report states.
Deputies took him to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where he was booked Tuesday afternoon.
A judge set bond for Newman at $45,000, jail records state.
