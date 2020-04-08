Near record highs before cooling down for Easter weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two more days of very warm weather is expected before a cool down moves in for Easter weekend. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees at the beaches. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, the weather looks quiet for the next several days. We’ll keep an eye on the thermometer for Thursday when temperatures could approach the record of 90 degrees for the day. We’ll cool down starting Friday with highs only near 70 degrees. A strong storm system will likely approach the area on Easter Sunday. There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday and Monday with the potential for a decent rainfall and perhaps a few strong storms. We’ll keep you updated as we head toward the weekend!