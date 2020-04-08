One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: The next hot zones, African American deaths, and safety for factory workers

DR. FAUCI: It’s very difficult to tell. It depends on the degree to which certain regions, state, cities adhere to the mitigation. I think that, for the most part, the United States is doing very well. Obviously the things that you’re concerned about is those areas where you have big cities. Every state has a metropolis in it, some much larger than others. So any situation where you have a concentration of people, the epitome of that is what we’re seeing in New York, in New Orleans, in Detroit. Hopefully we would not see that kind of explosive infection that we did see unfortunately in New York and to some extent in New Orleans, Detroit and other places, but you have to be careful with cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. California and Washington state have actually done quite well in their mitigation to prevent that explosion of cases. But you have to be prepared that any particular location, city, town, or what have you is potentially a hotspot. And that’s the reason why you can’t relax your mitigation regardless of where you are. If you look at the map of the United States, there are cases all over the place, each of which is a little bit of an ember that can turn into a fire, and that’s what you have to worry about.