City of Orangeburg issues curfew to combat spread of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Orangeburg has issued a curfew to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew lasts from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting Thursday, April 9 and will last 14 days.
During the hours of the curfew, travel and public gatherings within the city are prohibited with the following exceptions:
- People operating commercial vehicles transporting essential goods such as food, water, medicine and gasoline.
- People performing or assisting with military, healthcare, public safety or emergency response operations, as well as city employees providing city services.
- People traveling to and from their jobs.
Violating the curfew is punishable by a $100 fine.
