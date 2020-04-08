City of Orangeburg issues curfew to combat spread of COVID-19

The City of Orangeburg has issued a curfew to help combat the spread of COVID-19. (Source: The T&D)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 4:33 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Orangeburg has issued a curfew to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew lasts from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting Thursday, April 9 and will last 14 days.

During the hours of the curfew, travel and public gatherings within the city are prohibited with the following exceptions:

  • People operating commercial vehicles transporting essential goods such as food, water, medicine and gasoline.
  • People performing or assisting with military, healthcare, public safety or emergency response operations, as well as city employees providing city services.
  • People traveling to and from their jobs.

Violating the curfew is punishable by a $100 fine.

