Passover begins Wednesday with changes to Jewish tradition

“Passover is all about freedom and appreciating what it means to be free people and I think that’s going to take on new meaning this year,” Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Assistant Rabbi Greg Kanter said. “We’re all in some ways becoming slaves to technology and in some ways a little stir crazy, feeling locked up in our homes. So, I think it’ll give us a brand new appreciation of what the holiday means and I hope everybody takes that to heart and shares it with other people, when they have the opportunity.”