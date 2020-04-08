Passover begins Wednesday with changes to Jewish tradition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Jewish observance of Passover begins at sundown Wednesday, but the religious holiday will look different in the wake of a pandemic.
The celebration of Passover comes as businesses and organizations, churches, synagogues, and other religious places of worship have been forced to close their doors.
Passover usually includes the gathering of communities and multiple generations of families.
“Passover is all about freedom and appreciating what it means to be free people and I think that’s going to take on new meaning this year,” Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Assistant Rabbi Greg Kanter said. “We’re all in some ways becoming slaves to technology and in some ways a little stir crazy, feeling locked up in our homes. So, I think it’ll give us a brand new appreciation of what the holiday means and I hope everybody takes that to heart and shares it with other people, when they have the opportunity.”
A few different Jewish synagogues from around the Lowcountry say many immediate families are still practicing Passover if they can be together.
One positive is that they traditionally hold Passover in their homes. But COVID-19 rules are limiting large gatherings.
Some people say they will be using apps like Zoom or Facetime to connect with relatives.
One Jewish Rabbi tells me that some families have also postponed their Passover celebrations until they can celebrate with all of their loved ones at a later time.
After Passover, they traditionally have services Friday night and Saturday morning, as well as other activities scattered throughout the week.
While Rabbis say it has been hard to not be able to connect with their congregations, KKBE in downtown Charleston says they are putting together videos and posting them on Youtube and Facebook.
“You know, you can still do this with your family, but there are some people who live alone," Kanter said. "So, since Passover is such a huge kind of family kind of thing and even for Jews who may not observe regularly throughout the year, having Passover is still important. So, technology is a big, big help.”
Kanter says he has actually seen lots of people viewing their online services because they folks are looking for any way to interact during this time of social isolation.
Kanter also explains that historically, in Israel, Jews do not use technology on the first night of this holiday. However, they are making exceptions to this tradition because of these strange circumstances of social distancing.
He says another tradition of Passover includes serving certain signature food dishes.
Kanter said they usually have trouble ordering and finding some Jewish food dishes in Charleston anyway, but it's been exceptionally hard this year with limited items at grocery stores, limited shopping hours, and with suggestions encouraging people to not go out unless they need to.
So, this year the holiday will be seeing some substituted items for their usual staple foods.
Dor Tikvah, also in Charleston, says having a religious community has allowed members to help others in ways like grocery shopping and running errands for those who may be elderly or sick.
This is something that the Charleston Jewish Federation, the umbrella organization that bridges the Jewish community together in the area, is doing as well.
They pride themselves in making sure all seniors, individuals in isolation, and anyone in need gets the resources and food they need for Passover, through their family services program.
Some religious congregations, like Dor Tikvah, have posted official statements on their websites with new guidelines and suggestions for how to make changes to such a traditional holiday.
