Police: Man charged after throwing piece of metal through windshield, injuring passenger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested and charged after police say he threw a piece of a carjack through a windshield, injuring a person inside the car.
Quasim Bakiniddin is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. Tuesday at King Street and Spring Street.
The driver of the car flagged down a police officer on Rutledge Avenue near Cannon Street to tell him what happened, according to a release by the police department. The description of the suspect was then given to dispatch and Bakiniddin was reportedly found roughly two hours later.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Polcie say the victim and the suspect do not know each other and they have not determined why Bakiniddin threw the object at the car.
