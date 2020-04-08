Police: Shoplifter who says she has COVID-19 charged with knowingly exposing several people at Kroger

SHARONVILLE (FOX19) - Police said they arrested a woman who told them she recently testing positive for COVID-19 and charged her with knowingly exposing several people to the highly contagious virus at a Cincinnati area grocery store.
Stephanie Incarnato, 28, of Dayton was arrested just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at Kroger on the corner of U.S. 42 (Lebanon Road) and Fields Ertel Road, court records show.
Sharonville police charged her with exposing others to contagion, a misdemeanor, and three felony charges: two for possession of drugs and one for theft.
According to a criminal complaint Incarnato stole $1,280 in groceries.
She “did knowingly expose Kroger employees and present members of the general public to COVID-19 after knowingly having a positive COVID-19 test results, commit a theft offense at Kroger,” police wrote in her criminal complaint.
According to Sharonville police, she also claimed to be pregnant and had swallowed narcotics.
Incarnato was found with crack cocaine and another substance, a crushed white powder, according to court records.
A spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said she is at the jail but is being isolated and will be for 14 days to ensure no one is exposed. She also will be monitored, David Daugherty said.
Incarnato told police her first name was Lauren, so that’s how it’s listed on court paperwork, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. But once she arrived at the jail, they said they confirmed her real first name was Stephanie.
“Stephanie Incarnato aka Lauren Incarnato is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Based upon her own statements, as detailed in the arrest documents, she is suspected of having COVID-19,” wrote David Daugherty, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in an email to FOX19 NOW.
“She is currently isolated from other inmates for 14 days and will be monitored by the medical staff. At this time, we have zero inmates that are confirmed with COVID-19. Her mugshot will not be available for a few weeks.”
Sharonville police said she was first taken to UC Medical Center where she refused evaluation and medical treatment. She was not tested for COVID-19 since she was not displaying any symptoms.
As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, officers have not been able to locate an indication that Incarnato has been tested or has had a positive test result, they said.
She has a felony warrant through Montgomery County.
