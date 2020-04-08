SC State Guard helps to convert MUSC fitness center into field hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Guard helped to convert a MUSC fitness center into a 250-bed field hospital.
The field hospital will be used for COVID 19 patients who are recovering and ready to be discharged.
“What was thought to have taken two weeks, took only two days to accomplish,” said Brian Wood the Emergency Management Coordinator for MUSC adding, “The level of professionalism and skill of the members of the State Guard was unbelievable, they went above and beyond.”
According to officials, 20 members of the State Guard’s 1st Civil Support Brigade began the mission at MUSC on April 3rd only one day after the orders were given and completed the mission in two days.
“This mission is one of the most impactful that I have ever participated in, and our soldiers’ performance was simply outstanding”, said MAJ David Preston, Executive Officer of the 3rd Battalion, 1st Civil Support Brigade.
State Guard Commanding General, Brigadier General Leon Lott said, “Our members are highly trained volunteers ready to respond whenever and wherever necessary. I am very proud of the men and women who serve South Carolina in the State Guard.”
“Since 1670, the all-volunteer historic South Carolina State Guard has had boots on the ground trained and ready to serve when called upon. This year we are celebrating our historic 350th anniversary,” said State Guard Deputy Commander Michael Langston.
“When serious natural or man-made disasters strike the State of South Carolina, the mission of the State Guard is to quickly respond to protect people and property and to help communities recover,” SC State Guard officials said."Acting in coordination with the National Guard, law enforcement, and other state, county and municipal agencies during times of emergency, the State Guard is part of the South Carolina Military Department under the direction of the Adjutant General. Its Commander in Chief is the Governor of the State of South Carolina."
