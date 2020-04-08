SC State Guard helps to convert MUSC fitness center into field hospital

“When serious natural or man-made disasters strike the State of South Carolina, the mission of the State Guard is to quickly respond to protect people and property and to help communities recover,” SC State Guard officials said."Acting in coordination with the National Guard, law enforcement, and other state, county and municipal agencies during times of emergency, the State Guard is part of the South Carolina Military Department under the direction of the Adjutant General. Its Commander in Chief is the Governor of the State of South Carolina."