S.C.’s response rate for 2020 census among worst in country

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - Officials are encouraging South Carolinians to complete the 2020 census questionnaire as the Palmetto State ranks among the worst in the country for response rate.
As of Monday, South Carolina sports a 41.4% response rate, which ranks 40th in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Minnesota takes the top spot with a 55.2% response rate.
The average response rate nationally is 45.7%.
Records show several Lowcountry counties with a response rate lower than the state average.
Close to $13 million is on the line for South Carolina based on participation in the 2020 census.
Population counts determine how much federal funds states and municipalities receive for the next ten years.
