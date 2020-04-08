Sheriff’s office: Two officers at Berkeley Co. detention center test positive for COVID-19

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the sheriff’s office say two officers at the Berkeley County detention center have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the two detention officers from the Hill Finklea Detention Center are being quarantined.
There have been no reports of any inmates at the center testing positive for the virus.
Last week, Sheriff Duane Lewis said there were two inmates who were suspected of having the virus, but they were tested and the results came back negative.
The sheriff’s office hired a private company to sanitize the facility to protect inmates and employees since the coronavirus hit the state.
About two weeks ago, deputies said that dozens of inmates had been released as a proactive measure against the virus.
According to the sheriff’s office, the release was done to better prepare the facility, staff and inmates if a COVID-19 case was to occur.
The cases ranged from 30-day sentences, time served for others and some guilty pleas.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.